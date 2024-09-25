Norka Vasquez Co-Produces Negris Lebrum SS25 Show At NYFW, Showcasing Diversity And Creative Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This season's New York Week (NYFW) Spring/Summer 2025 highlighted not only standout designs but also the behind-the-scenes expertise of Norka Vasquez, whose contributions were pivotal to the success of the Negris Lebrum show. As co-producer and casting director for Negris Lebrum SS25, Norka worked closely with Xavier Walker, founder of the Caribbean Fashion Collective, to ensure a flawless production.

At Negris Lebrum, Norka handled everything from model coordination to casting and front-of-house management, ensuring every detail was in place to bring the designer's vision to life. Her collaborative efforts in co-producing the show with Walker further cemented her status as a key player in the industry. In addition to her work on the show, she facilitated a successful casting call, sourcing top talent for the highly anticipated runway presentation.

"Co-producing the Negris Lebrum SS25 show alongside Xavier Walker was an incredible experience. Every aspect of production matters, and our focus was on ensuring that every piece of the puzzle came together to create an unforgettable moment on the runway,” said Vasquez.

Beyond NYFW, Norka's career includes work on eCommerce campaigns for top brands such as Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Under Armour, Lucky Brand, Athleta, Nordstrom, Ashley Stewart, and Guess Watches. She has also starred in national and international commercials for Pepsi, Adidas, Google Maps, Bombas, Spectrum, and Carol's Daughter.

Her dedication to body positivity and diversity in fashion has earned her recognition in Refinery 29 and PopSugar, and her advocacy continues to inspire positive change in the industry. Her work has been featured in leading publications such as Elle, Marie Claire, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Fashionista.

