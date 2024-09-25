'New' Antisemitism Blurs Complicated And Dangerous Lines

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the October 7 Hamas on Israel nearly a year ago, and the subsequent ongoing war on Gaza, there have been widespread claims that antisemitism is globally on the rise . Attacks on Jewish synagogues and businesses , some of them uncomfortably close to home, bear this out.

In the United States, antisemitic crimes tripled the week after the Hamas attacks, and the United Kingdom recorded a 1,353% increase in such incidents. In Australia, 37 anti-Jewish incidents were reported the week after the Hamas attacks, compared to one the previous week.

The history of antisemitism stretches over several millennia. It arises almost everywhere Jews have chosen to cling to their religious and cultural identity, against the dominant majority. What is“new” today is that arguments about antisemitism now blur into bitter debates over the Israel–Palestine conflict.

Today, antisemitism takes both familiar and new forms of expression. Shalom Lappin is a linguist based at Queen Mary University in London and the author of a new book, The New Antisemitism . But the term“new antisemitism” does not belong to him alone: it has been used by a number of other writers .

The basic thesis of Lappin's book is that we can only understand the rise of antisemitism in the larger context of growing inequality and anti-globalization movements, which“share a common focus on identity politics and a sharply anti-elitist rejection of established political institutions.” I am not entirely convinced by this claim.

At the same time, he argues there are currently three strains of antisemitism: belonging to the right, the left and radical Islam. The rise of populist authoritarian movements is certainly connected with a resurgence of antisemitism in a number of Western countries, particularly in Europe .

Deep historical roots

The New Antisemitism is strongest in tracing the historical roots of antisemitism in both Western and Islamic societies. The long story of the persecution of Jews in Christian Europe makes for dismal, if familiar, reading. But it is important to correct the idea that the Holocaust was somehow a unique event, confined to Nazi Germany.

Nor has antisemitism disappeared from sections of Christianity, even though it has now been repudiated by virtually all mainstream churches. In the US, Lappin writes, it has taken hold among white supremacists, who justify their antisemitism by claiming the nation is founded on Christian beliefs. In Putin's Russia, the close links between the state and the Orthodox Church have helped reignite old strains of antisemitism, based on the myth that the Jews killed Christ.

While Christianity condemned Jews as the killers of Jesus, Islam accepted Jews as“people of the book”, even if their status was often restricted. Antisemitism in Islamic countries is a complex mixture of traditional stereotypes of Jews as both powerful and alien, and of deep hostility to Israel.