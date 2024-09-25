SITE-SECURITY Denmark Announces New Sales Partnership With RAMIRENT AB In Sweden

(MENAFN- Pressat) Esbjerg, Denmark – 25-09-24 – SITE-SECURITY Denmark is thrilled to announce a strategic sales partnership with RAMIRENT AB, one of the leading rental service providers in Sweden. This collaboration aims to enhance SITE-SECURITY's presence in the Swedish while providing RAMIRENT's customers with top-tier security solutions tailored to their needs. By combining SITE-SECURITY's innovative technologies and RAMIRENT's extensive distribution network, both companies anticipate significant growth and expanded opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of site security management.

The decision to partner with SITE-SECURITY from their outstanding reputation for delivering cutting-edge security systems that seamlessly integrate with Ramirent's existing product offerings. SITE-SECURITY is known for its innovative technology, commitment to high-quality service, and robust support frameworks, making them an ideal match for Ramirent's client-focused approach. Additionally, their extensive tailor-made solutions provide unparalleled flexibility, allowing Ramirent to better serve its diverse clientele while ensuring safety and security across various job sites.

Lasse Østergaard owner of SITE-SECURITY A/S stated, "This partnership is a perfect fit, aligning seamlessly with our focus on software development, implementation, and monitoring. Ramirent, with their exceptional sales organization and go-to-market strategy, complements our objectives beautifully." Under this partnership, SITE-SECURITY will provide Ramirent with advanced security solutions tailored to their clients' specific needs, while Ramirent's strong sales network and customer-centrist approach will ensure these solutions reach the right audience effectively.

“Robin Svensson from Ramirent added, "We have reviewed various solutions, and SITE-SECURITY was among those considered. Their ability to customize security solutions to meet specific project needs was a factor in our decision. We anticipate that this partnership will contribute to enhancing our service offerings and safety measures across job sites.' This aligns with Ramirent's ongoing efforts to provide quality and tailored solutions for their clients.”

"The construction and industrial sectors require reliable and robust security systems that can withstand challenging environments. Our partnership with SITE-SECURITY will enable us to offer our customers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge security solutions that meet their unique requirements," said Robin Svensson product manager at Ramirent AB. He further added, "We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will strengthen our position as a market leader in mobile security equipment equipment rental services."

Lasse Østergaard, the owner of SITE-SECURITY A/S, expressed his pride in announcing this new partnership with Ramirent, stating, "Partnering with Ramirent, the largest rental company in Northern Europe with over 1,000 employees, represents a significant milestone for us. Their extensive reach and reputation for excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide top-notch security solutions. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and enhance safety across various projects." This partnership not only strengthens SITE-SECURITY's market presence but also underscores its commitment to delivering innovative security solutions tailored to the needs of the construction and industrial sectors.

This partnership signifies a noteworthy step towards delivering comprehensive security solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market. Ramirent, with its strong presence and dedication to excellence, is excited to combine forces with SITE-SECURITY to provide clients across Sweden with enhanced safety and peace of mind.

For additional information about SITE-SECURITY and their innovative security solutions, please visit their official website at . To learn more about Ramirent and the extensive range of services they offer in mobile equipment rental, you can explore their website at . Both companies are dedicated to enhancing safety and providing exceptional services tailored to the needs of their clients.

