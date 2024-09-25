Azerbaijan's Energy Policy Focuses On Developing And Exporting Green Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Although the oil and gas sector is a traditional part of
Azerbaijan's economy, our recent agenda is focused on "green
energy."
This was stated by Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Tax
Service under the Ministry of Economy, at an international
conference on carbon assessment held in Baku and organized by his
organization, Azernews reports.
"Our country's agenda for the use of renewable energy sources
includes ambitious goals. In accordance with 'Azerbaijan 2030:
National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,' 'high-quality
environmental conditions' and 'green energy' have been selected as
national development priorities. The strategic framework for 'Clean
Environment' and 'Green Growth Country' was defined in the
'Strategy of Socio-Economic Development' in 2006," he said.
The creation of various types of green energy and the
transportation of this energy to global markets is a priority of
Azerbaijan's energy policy. It is planned to increase the share of
renewable energy sources in electricity production in Azerbaijan to
30% by 2030. One of our goals is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
by 35% by 2030, and by 40% by 2050, compared to 1990 levels. The
areas mentioned, including Garabagh, Eastern Zangezur, and the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been defined as "green energy"
zones. In our country, 2024 has been declared the "Year of
Solidarity for the Green World," with the goal of increasing
contributions to strengthening international solidarity in the
global fight against climate change, the head of the service
added.
The head of the State Tax Service also emphasized that climate
change is a global threat that endangers human health, which is the
most valuable aspect of humanity.
"We have high expectations for today's forum, as we gather to
explore new approaches, share best practices, and promote
cooperation. I am confident that the discussions and interactions
we have today will be fruitful for all participants. The topic of
climate change is becoming increasingly urgent and is now a central
issue on the international agenda. It is not only a challenge
facing countries around the world; it is an immediate risk that can
lead to more serious consequences than we anticipate. Therefore,
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change plays a crucial role in the global fight against
climate change. In this battle, addressing climate change trends
and all stages of adaptation, mitigation, damage, and loss is
essential for countries to collaborate towards a more sustainable
future," he stated.
"That is why we are gathered here today to discuss carbon
pricing, one of the most effective tools to combat global climate
change. Carbon pricing mobilizes economic actors to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development.
Sharing experiences in this area allows us to evaluate the
effectiveness of carbon pricing tools applied in different
countries and companies, improving these tools over time. Each
country and company faces unique experiences and challenges in
combating climate change. Lessons learned in tackling these issues
can be invaluable for others. Experience sharing enables the
dissemination and implementation of effective carbon assessment
strategies globally. Emerging countries and companies can mitigate
their risks by learning from the successes and mistakes of more
experienced partners. This process aids in better understanding and
overcoming barriers to the implementation of carbon pricing tools.
The forum serves as an ideal platform for sharing such
innovations," Nazarli added.
MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108713146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.