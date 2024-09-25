Azerbaijan's Energy Policy Focuses On Developing And Exporting Green Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Although the oil and sector is a traditional part of Azerbaijan's economy, our recent agenda is focused on "green energy."

This was stated by Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Tax Service under the of Economy, at an international conference on carbon assessment held in Baku and organized by his organization, Azernews reports.

"Our country's agenda for the use of sources includes ambitious goals. In accordance with 'Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,' 'high-quality environmental conditions' and 'green energy' have been selected as national development priorities. The strategic framework for 'Clean Environment' and 'Green Growth Country' was defined in the 'Strategy of Socio-Economic Development' in 2006," he said.

The creation of various types of green energy and the transportation of this energy to global markets is a priority of Azerbaijan's energy policy. It is planned to increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production in Azerbaijan to 30% by 2030. One of our goals is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, and by 40% by 2050, compared to 1990 levels. The areas mentioned, including Garabagh, Eastern Zangezur, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been defined as "green energy" zones. In our country, 2024 has been declared the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World," with the goal of increasing contributions to strengthening international solidarity in the global fight against climate change, the head of the service added.

The head of the State Tax Service also emphasized that climate change is a global threat that endangers human health, which is the most valuable aspect of humanity.

"We have high expectations for today's forum, as we gather to explore new approaches, share best practices, and promote cooperation. I am confident that the discussions and interactions we have today will be fruitful for all participants. The topic of climate change is becoming increasingly urgent and is now a central issue on the international agenda. It is not only a challenge facing countries around the world; it is an immediate risk that can lead to more serious consequences than we anticipate. Therefore, the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change plays a crucial role in the global fight against climate change. In this battle, addressing climate change trends and all stages of adaptation, mitigation, damage, and loss is essential for countries to collaborate towards a more sustainable future," he stated.

"That is why we are gathered here today to discuss carbon pricing, one of the most effective tools to combat global climate change. Carbon pricing mobilizes economic actors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development. Sharing experiences in this area allows us to evaluate the effectiveness of carbon pricing tools applied in different countries and companies, improving these tools over time. Each country and company faces unique experiences and challenges in combating climate change. Lessons learned in tackling these issues can be invaluable for others. Experience sharing enables the dissemination and implementation of effective carbon assessment strategies globally. Emerging countries and companies can mitigate their risks by learning from the successes and mistakes of more experienced partners. This process aids in better understanding and overcoming barriers to the implementation of carbon pricing tools. The forum serves as an ideal platform for sharing such innovations," Nazarli added.