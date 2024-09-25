Azerbaijan Extends Special Quarantine Regime
9/25/2024 6:07:18 AM
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decision to
extend the special quarantine Regime in the country,
Azernews reports.
The extension will remain in effect until 06:00 on January 1,
2025, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus
(COVID-19) infection and mitigate its potential complications in
Azerbaijan.
For information, it is noteworthy to add that, previously the
special quarantine regime covered the period until October 1,
2024.
