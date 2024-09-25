Erdogan Tells Zelensky Turkey Ready To Be Mediator For Just And Durable Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey continues its efforts to end the war while preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and and is ready to act as a mediator to establish a just and lasting peace.

The Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications said this in a post on X following a meeting held between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrinform reports.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Turkey has believed from the beginning that the Ukraine-Russia war can be ended through dialogue while preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and that it continues its efforts to achieve this goal," the post reads.

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan Türkiye's involvement in Ukraine recovery

Erdogan stated that Turkey would continue to make efforts to establish a just and lasting peace.

"Turkey is ready to take all kinds of facilitating steps, including mediation, for a just and lasting peace, and efforts will continue to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure a ceasefire that can open the door to peace between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, peace efforts, and regional and global issues were discussed during the meeting.

Photo: @iletisim