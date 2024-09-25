Future Electronics Features Ams OSRAM OSLON® Pure 1414 Family Of Leds

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) September 25,2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the availability of the ams OSRAM OSLON® Pure 1414 Family of LEDs, known for its exceptional performance in high lumen density, efficiency, and color homogeneity.



Building upon the advancements of its predecessor, the PURE 1010, the OSLON® Pure 1414 family delivers superior light quality and versatility, making it the ideal choice for a wide range of lighting applications. With its compact 1.4 mm x 1.4 mm emitter design, the OSLON® Pure 1414 offers enhanced flexibility for engineers and designers. Available in a broad spectrum of direct and phosphor-converted colors, this family of LEDs also provides a flexible color temperature range from 1800K to 6500K, with 70, 80, and 90 CRI options for precise color tuning and superior light quality.



The OSLON® Pure 1414 can be employed either individually or clustered to achieve the desired light spectrum, offering a powerful and versatile solution for manufacturers seeking compact and efficient lighting systems for small-sized products. Its high-performance characteristics make it ideal for applications requiring tight clustering effects and advanced color control.



