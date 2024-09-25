Kuwait Moi Arrests 14 Suspects With 20 Kg Of Narcotics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Interior said on Wednesday that 14 suspects were arrested for the possession of 20 kilograms of narcotics, alcohol and other illicit materials.

The Interior Ministry's public relations department revealed that the suspects had confessed to the possession of the materials and would be sent to authorities for due process.

The statement affirmed that the Interior Ministry would continue its efforts to clamp down on those seeking to facilitate usage and selling of narcotics in Kuwait. (end)

ajr













MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108713132