Superfood Sprinkletm: An Innovative Functional Spice Blend With A Tasty Nutritional Boost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superfood Sprinkle: Chefs Kiss

Superfood Sprinkle Gift Box

Chef Mareya Ibrahim

Created by eatCleaner® inventor and author, Chef Mareya, it features the longevity secret of the Pharoahs

- Chef Mareya Ibrahim, FounderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chef Mareya, the creator of the groundbreaking eatCleaner® line-recently acquired by the product queen Joy Mangano-introduces Superfood SprinkleTM, a one-of-a-kind functional spice blend filled with antioxidants, electrolytes, adaptogens, and immune, digestion, and pain relief boosters.Two flavor-packed options, Chef's Kiss and Hot Stuff (spicy) and Superfood Sprinkle(TM) offer any dish a tasty, versatile, and health-boosting flavor.The featured ingredient of Superfood SprinkleTM is Nigella Sativa, also known as black cumin seed or black seed, which is rich in over 300 phytonutrients. Known as Habbat al Baraka, or "the seed of blessing" in Arabic, this powerful ingredient has long been a secret to the longevity of Chef Mareya's ancestors, including the pharaohs of Egypt.“When I visited Egypt this past January and spent time in the spice markets of Aswan, it reinforced the potency of these time-honored ingredients, particularly black cumin seed. I grew up sprinkling it on everything from savory dishes to bread to sweets, but I realized almost no one I spoke with about it here in the States knew about it and just how powerful of a superfood it is,” says Mareya.Black Cumin seed was found in the tomb of King Tut for his journey to the afterlife, mentioned in the Holy Bible as a reference to God's wisdom, and stated as 'curing everything except death' by the prophet Mohammed in Islam. It was also touted as a cure-all by Hippocrates in ancient Greek times. Unique to this seed is the compound thymoquinone, which has numerous health benefits and has been used as a cancer treatment. Several scientific papers have corroborated its benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antiviral properties.“Superfood SprinkleTM will transform how you season your food," says Mareya.“Now you're adding over a dozen superfoods and hundreds of nutrients, delivering real flavor and a nutritional upgrade to every plate. Investing in many spices is unnecessary-this powerful blend saves money. With just a sprinkle, all these beneficial superfoods elevate everything from rice to risotto, pasta to potatoes, vegetables, and much more, making it a 'one and done' solution.The ingredients in Superfood Sprinkle(TM), when combined, offer a comprehensive range of health benefits, from improving digestion and enhancing immune function to providing essential vitamins and minerals. 1% of all proceeds go back to the farmers in Egypt who grow this miracle of seed.Chef's Kiss Blend includes the following organic and natural ingredients:Ground black cumin seed, organic white sesame seed, organic black sesame seed, kelp flake, nutritional yeast powder, Himalayan pink salt, organic mushroom powder blend (Reishi, Lion's Mane and Chaga), ground turmeric, organic ground black pepper, garlic powder.Hot Stuff Blend includes the following organic and natural ingredients:Ground black cumin seed, organic white sesame seed, organic black sesame seed, kelp flake, ground turmeric, Himalayan pink salt, Organic mushroom powder blend (Reishi, Lion's Mane and Chaga), organic ground black pepper, ground black mustard, cayenne pepperSuperfood SprinkleTM is available online at mysuperfoodsprinkle. The cost is $16.00 per tin (Net wt. three oz.) and $32.00 for the limited edition 'Double The Fun' Gift Box featuring an elegant golden spoon. Superfood SprinkleTM is made in the USA by a 100% minority and woman-owned business.Chef Mareya,“The Fit Foodie”Mareya Ibrahim is“The Fit Foodie” - a natural products industry expert, chef, holistic nutrition coach, certified brain health coach, award-winning entrepreneur/ inventor, and author of the #1 best-seller Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive (St. Martin's Griffin). She founded Grow Green Industries, Inc. and created the Eat Cleaner® line of plant-based food wash and wipes.Chef Mareya recently sold eatCleaner to Miracle Mop founder Joy Mangano and Pitbull as the first acquisition of their CleanBoss family of non-toxic and cutting-edge cleaning agents. She is also a signature chef and key contributor to the NY Times best-seller The Daniel Plan: 40 Days to a Healthier Life by Rick Warren, Dr. Daniel Amen, and Dr. Mark Hyman.Since 2011, she has inspired and informed Southern California residents through the“Fit Foodie” column in Edible Orange County Magazine. In addition to providing a growing catalog of more than 500 original how-to cooking videos on YouTube, she has appeared on The Food Network, eHow, LiveStrong, and was a featured chef on the Emmy-nominated show“Recipe Rehab.”

Leigh-Anne Anderson

Anderson PR

+1 619-201-2670

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.