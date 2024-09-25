Premier Kitchen & Bath to Host Exclusive Kitchen Remodel workshop on September 28th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Kitchen & Bath, Arizona's top-rated remodeling contractor with over 150 years of collective design and remodeling experience, is proud to announce an upcoming Kitchen Remodel Workshop on Saturday, September 28th, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at their Scottsdale showroom, located at 16035 N. 80th Street, Suite D. This event is open to all homeowners eager to gain expert insights into transforming their kitchens.Premier Kitchen & Bath's talented team of designers will guide attendees through the entire kitchen remodeling process , step by step. Whether you're planning a modern update or a complete kitchen transformation, Premier Kitchen & Bath's award-winning team will ensure you leave with the knowledge you need to confidently start your remodeling journey.Reserve Your Spot and Start Your Remodel Journey:Space is limited for this exclusive event. Homeowners interested in attending should RSVP early to secure their spot. This is the perfect opportunity to learn from industry experts and take the first step toward your dream kitchen.For more information about the event, visit our events page or call us at 480-780-2872.Workshop Agenda:9:00 AM: Doors open, light bites, and drinks.9:15 AM: Presentation and walkthrough of the kitchen remodel process.10:00 AM: Q&A session, where attendees can ask questions specific to their projects.Why Personalized Planning is the Key to a Successful Kitchen Remodel:Remodeling your kitchen isn't just about picking out new cabinets or countertops-it's about creating a space that perfectly fits your lifestyle. We believe the most successful remodels start with a detailed, personalized consultation. Understanding how you and your family use your kitchen daily can completely transform the functionality and feel of the space.Imagine you and your partner love to cook together, but your current kitchen doesn't have enough space for both of you to move freely. Or maybe you're left-handed, but your kitchen is set up for right-handed users, making even simple tasks feel cumbersome. These are the types of considerations our designers will explore with you during the initial consultation.Have you ever walked into a neighbor's newly remodeled kitchen and instantly felt a pang of envy? Premier Kitchen & Bath knows how to take that inspiration and help you design a kitchen that doesn't just match it, but exceeds your expectations. Maybe you're also dreaming of taller wall cabinets for added storage and a sleek, modern look. Whatever your vision, we're here to turn it into a reality.About Premier Kitchen & Bath:Founded in 1994, Premier Kitchen & Bath has been transforming homes across Arizona with a focus on delivering stunning kitchen and bathroom remodels. With two conveniently located showrooms in Mesa and Scottsdale, Premier offers a hands-on, personalized approach to home renovation projects. Their distinguished history includes accolades such as "Best of Houzz" for multiple years, a 95% Guild Quality Rating, and recognition on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list for 2023. Their holistic, turn-key approach to remodeling eliminates the hassle of managing multiple contractors, and their process ensures seamless communication and superior customer satisfactionMesa Location4856 E Baseline Rd, Suite 108Mesa, AZ 85206Phone: +1 480-969-4700Scottsdale Location16035 N 80th St, Suite DScottsdale, AZ 85260Phone: +1 480-573-7182

