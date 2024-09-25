American, Filipino officials agree to maintain US missile system despite China's alarm

(MENAFN) American and Filipino security officials have reached an agreement to maintain a U.S. mid-range missile system in the northern Philippines indefinitely, aimed at enhancing deterrence amid growing concerns regarding China’s reactions. This decision was disclosed by two Philippine officials on Wednesday, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the U.S. missile deployment discussions. The U.S. had previously transported the Typhon missile system, which is capable of firing both the Standard Missile-6 and the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, to the northern Philippines as part of joint combat exercises with Philippine troops in April, where its deployability aboard Air Force aircraft was also tested.



The Tomahawk missiles, which have a range exceeding 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), position China well within their striking distance. Officials are currently contemplating the continued presence of this missile system in the northern Philippines until April of next year, coinciding with the annual Balikatan exercises, which means "shoulder-to-shoulder" in Tagalog. While Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. refrained from confirming or denying the potential extension of the missile system’s stay, he did previously indicate that it was scheduled to be removed by the end of this month.



Chinese diplomats have consistently expressed their alarm to the Philippine government, warning that the missile system's deployment could lead to regional instability. In response to China’s concerns, Teodoro dismissed their warnings as interference in the Philippines’ internal affairs. Speaking at an Asian defense industry exhibition in Manila, he emphasized that China’s expressions of alarm are a form of reverse psychology intended to deter the Philippines from enhancing its defensive capabilities. Teodoro asserted that instead of making demands, China should set a precedent by dismantling its nuclear arsenal, removing ballistic missile capabilities, and vacating disputed areas like the West Philippine Sea and Mischief Reef.



The situation highlights the complex dynamics in the region, as the Philippines seeks to bolster its defense capabilities amid growing tensions with China. As the U.S. and Philippines strengthen their military cooperation, it remains to be seen how this will affect broader geopolitical stability in the region and the Philippines' relationship with China.

MENAFN25092024000045015839ID1108713067