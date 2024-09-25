Medical Source: Israeli Occupation Hands In Unidentified 88 Remains

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The unidentified remains of 88 Palestinians were handed in by the Israeli to the Red Cross without additional information on the deceased, said a medical source on Wednesday.

A statement by the authorities in the Gaza Strip revealed that the process of delivering the remains was put on hold until solid information was given before handing it in to Palestinians relatives for identification.

The authorities called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to abide by international protocols concerning the retrieval of remains, which should have full data and names before being handed in. (end)

