Lebanon Urges Blood Donation As Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Continue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Red Cross on Wednesday urged nationwide blood donation as Israeli warplanes launched overnight air raids on most villages in south Lebanon.

The renewed have left scores of people dead or and caused massive damage to properties, reported Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The airstrikes mainly targeted Aali en Nahri, Al-Nasseriah in central Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon, along with several areas in northeastern Lebanon, the agency said.

Litani, namely Abbassieh, Deir Qanoun, Hallousieh, Shouhour, Majdal Zoun, Tayr Harfa, Srifa, Dabaal, Bafley, among others, also came under air raids by Israeli occupation warplanes, causing multiple casualties and heavy damage, it added.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Red Cross called on people to flow to hospitals to donate blood in a bid to save those injured in Israeli occupation attacks.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad announced on Tuesday that Israeli occupation airstrikes on Lebanon had killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and injured over 1,835 others. (end)

ayb













MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108713065