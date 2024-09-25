Creative Diagnostics Announces Cutting-Edge DNA/RNA Methylation Antibodies For Cancer Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the availability of a comprehensive range of highly validated DNA/RNA methylation antibodies for researchers studying the critical role of methylation in cancer development and progression. These antibodies are designed to facilitate groundbreaking research in epigenetics and cancer diagnostics.



To date, at least 17 and 160 chemical modifications have been identified in DNA and RNA, respectively. With more than 70 of the known RNA modifications containing methyl groups, the importance of methylation modifications cannot be overstated. Analysis of nucleic acid methylation and its functional effects is of critical importance to epigenetic researchers. In addition, methylation profiles of the epigenome can be used for disease identification, research and therapeutic development.



The detection of methylation in DNA and RNA is particularly important for the diagnosis and treatment of various tumor diseases. CpG island DNA methylation plays a key role in X chromosome inactivation, imprinting, and cancer, and is rare in normal cells and increases with age. There is evidence for hypermethylation of CpG island promoters of tumor suppressor genes such as p16INK4a in melanoma, SET9 in cervical cancer, and p15INK4b in hematologic malignancies.



On the other hand, RNA methylation greatly influences tissue development, DNA damage repair, and tumorigenesis and progression by regulating RNA stability. The m6A methyltransferase METTL3 is overexpressed in gastric, colorectal, and hepatocellular carcinomas and promotes cancer cell proliferation by inhibiting the tumor suppressor SOCS2. The m5C methyltransferase NSUN2 is overexpressed in breast and colorectal malignancies.



Antibodies against nucleic acid modifications have played a critical role in epigenetics and epitranscriptomics. For example, enrichment of DNA containing 5mC by methylated DNA immunoprecipitation (MeDIP) has been widely used in epigenetics for decades. Additionally, antibody-based sequencing techniques have been widely used for transcriptome studies of a variety of RNA modifications, including m6A, m1A, m5C, and m7G.



Antibody-based methods are relatively simple, fast, and cost-effective, but rely on highly specific antibodies to recognize methylated DNA/RNA. The key to generating antibodies that effectively detect RNA modifications is antigen design and antibody validation. Creative Diagnostics now offers a number of highly validated antibodies for DNA/RNA methylation analysis, such as Rabbit Anti-5-methylcytosine (5-mC) monoclonal antibody, clone SN342, Rabbit Anti-5-methylcytosine (5-mC) monoclonal antibody, clone SN342, and Sheep Anti-5-Methylcytosine polyclonal antibody. These antibodies are rigorously validated and optimized for various immunological applications, ensuring consistent and reliable results.



The company also offers a wide selection of antibodies targeting different methylation sites, providing researchers with flexibility in their experiments. Creative Diagnostics' comprehensive portfolio of methylation antibodies are essential tools for advancing the understanding of cancer and developing novel therapeutic approaches.



Creative Diagnostics is committed to providing researchers with the products they need for epigenetics and cancer research. To learn more about these antibodies and other research tools, please visit



About Creative Diagnostics



Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers' assay development and manufacturing needs.

Company :-Creative Diagnostics

User :- Thomas Schmitt

Email :...

Url :-