Galatasaray prepares to host Greece’s PAOK in 319th European game

(MENAFN) Galatasaray is preparing to host Greece’s PAOK at Istanbul’s Rams Park on Wednesday, marking the beginning of their Europa League campaign and the club’s 319th match in European competitions. Historically, Galatasaray has faced off in 318 European matches, securing 113 victories, while suffering 121 defeats and recording 84 draws. The Lions have a rich history in European football, having claimed the UEFA Cup in the year 2000, a significant achievement that remains a proud milestone for the club.



As they embark on this new journey in the UEFA Europa League, Galatasaray will be playing their 95th game in this tournament, which was previously known as the UEFA Cup until it was rebranded in 2009. Throughout their history in this second-tier European competition, the Lions have demonstrated considerable success, boasting a record of 37 wins, 31 draws, and 26 losses. Their crowning moment came in the 1999-2000 season when they triumphed over Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 4-1 after the match ended in a draw.



In their encounters with Greek teams, Galatasaray has a strong track record, having lost just one match in European competitions against clubs from Greece. This matchup with PAOK will be their seventh contest against a Greek side, and the Lions have previously won five of the six matches against teams such as Panathinaikos, Panionios, and Olympiakos. This will be the first time Galatasaray faces PAOK, adding an intriguing dynamic to the fixture as they seek to extend their dominance over Greek opponents.



PAOK has had its own experiences against Turkish teams, having played against Fenerbahce twice and Beşiktaş once. Their record includes a win and a draw against Fenerbahce, while they faced defeat against Beşiktaş. As Galatasaray looks to capitalize on their strong home support and history in European competitions, this opening match in the UEFA Europa League could set the tone for their campaign as they aim to make a significant impact in this year's tournament.

