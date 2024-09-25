Real Madrid defeats Alaves 3-2 narrowing gap to LaLiga frontrunners Barcelona

(MENAFN) edged past Alaves with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday, narrowing the gap to LaLiga leaders Barcelona. The match kicked off with a quick goal from Spanish full-back Lucas Vazquez, who slotted home a left-footed strike into the bottom left corner after a well-timed assist from Vinicius Jr. in the first minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Real Madrid extended their lead in the 40th minute when Jude Bellingham’s precise through ball found French forward Kylian Mbappe, who calmly finished to double the advantage for Los Blancos. Just after halftime, in the 48th minute, Brazilian forward Rodrygo added a third goal with a well-executed shot from a different angle, giving Real Madrid a commanding 3-0 lead.



However, Alaves mounted a late comeback, starting in the 85th minute when Uruguayan midfielder Carlos Benavidez struck from long range, beating Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Just a minute later, Spanish striker Kike Garcia added another for Alaves, scoring from a difficult angle to bring the score to 3-2.



Despite the late surge from Alaves, they were unable to find an equalizer, and the match ended with Real Madrid securing the win. With this result, Real Madrid moved up to second place in LaLiga with 17 points, just one point behind Barcelona, who sit atop the table with 18 points. Alaves remain in 8th place with 10 points.

