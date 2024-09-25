Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah commander house in Beirut leaves over 6 dead

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, at least six individuals lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries due to an Israeli in the southern suburb of Beirut, as reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry. The airstrike targeted a six-story residential building in Ghobeiry, part of the municipality within the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital. Israeli media indicated that the strike aimed at Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qabisi, who is believed to oversee the group's missile system; however, his current status remains uncertain following the attack.



This airstrike marks the third incident targeting Beirut's southern suburb in just five days. A previous strike on Friday in the same area resulted in at least 55 deaths, including numerous women and children, and left 68 others injured, according to Lebanese Health Ministry figures. Among the casualties from that attack was a prominent Hezbollah leader, Ibrahim Aqil.



The Israeli army has intensified its campaign of airstrikes across Lebanon since Monday, with the total death toll rising to at least 558, including 95 women and 50 children, while approximately 1,835 individuals have been injured, as stated by Health Minister Firas Abiad. The minister highlighted that the majority of the victims were innocent civilians in their homes, disputing claims made by Israeli authorities regarding the targeting of militants.



The ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have escalated since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 41,400 people, predominantly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. The international community has expressed grave concerns about the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning that they could further extend the conflict beyond Gaza and into the wider region.

