(MENAFN) Since Monday morning, the Israeli has reportedly targeted 1,500 sites in Lebanon through extensive airstrikes, as detailed by Israeli media on Tuesday. The strikes involved Israeli warplanes dropping approximately 2,000 shells across southern and central Lebanon, focusing on what the military identified as Hezbollah targets amid escalating hostilities between the two factions.



According to Lebanese officials, the have resulted in significant civilian casualties, with Health Firas Abiad reporting at least 558 fatalities, including 95 women and 50 children, and around 1,835 injuries. Abiad emphasized that the majority of the victims were innocent civilians in their homes, countering claims made by Israel that their attacks were directed solely at combatants.



In northern Israel, the Israeli army reported that one soldier sustained minor injuries due to debris from an interceptor missile. In the same timeframe, Israeli media outlet Maariv indicated that around 60 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel. Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced that the military would escalate its offensive operations in Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah should not be afforded any respite and that all efforts would be focused on this objective.



The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 41,400 people, predominantly women and children, since Hamas's cross-border attack on October 7. The international community has expressed concerns regarding the airstrikes in Lebanon, fearing that they could exacerbate the already volatile situation and extend the conflict beyond Gaza.

