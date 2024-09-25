Erdogan characterizes Hamas as resistance group fighting to defend its territory

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday that he does not regard Hamas as a organization, characterizing it instead as a resistance group fighting to defend its territory. In an interview with US-based NBC News, Erdogan highlighted the historical context of Palestine, noting the loss of land since 1947. When asked about criticism of Türkiye’s stance toward Hamas, Erdogan affirmed his position by stating, “I have never called Hamas a terrorist organization and I do not view Hamas as a terrorist organization. Because Hamas is a resistance group that strives to protect its lands.”



Addressing the recent Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, Erdogan emphasized the importance of examining the circumstances that led to those events. He called for a deeper understanding of the situation, particularly regarding the significant loss of Palestinian lives, suggesting that this context alters the perception of the conflict. Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The ongoing violence in Gaza has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with Israeli military actions leading to the deaths of nearly 41,500 people, primarily women and children, and around 96,100 injuries since the conflict escalated after the October attacks. The Israeli offensive has also caused widespread displacement among the Gaza population, exacerbated by a blockade that has created critical shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Moreover, Israel's military actions in Gaza are facing scrutiny at the International Court of Justice, where it faces a genocide case related to its operations in the territory. The situation remains tense as Türkiye and other nations call for an end to the violence and a resolution to the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict.

