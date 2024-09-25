China conducts test of intercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific Ocean

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China conducted a test of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), firing it into the Pacific Ocean, according to reports from state-run media. The launch was carried out by the Chinese People's Liberation (PLA) Rocket Force, which confirmed that the missile successfully deployed a dummy warhead before landing in a designated area of international waters. This demonstration highlights China's ongoing development and testing of its missile capabilities.



The Chinese Defense issued a statement regarding the test, asserting that the launch adhered to international law and was consistent with global practices. They emphasized that the missile test was not aimed at any specific country or target, aiming to alleviate concerns about regional tensions. Such assertions reflect China's desire to position its military activities within the framework of accepted international norms.



In addition, the ministry noted that all relevant countries were informed ahead of the launch, underscoring that this event was part of a routine training exercise planned for the year. This communication is intended to demonstrate transparency and to mitigate the potential for misinterpretation or escalation arising from the missile test.



As China continues to enhance its military capabilities, such test launches are closely monitored by the international community. This particular test serves as a reminder of the strategic dynamics in the Pacific region and raises questions about the implications for regional security and military balance among global powers.

MENAFN25092024000045015839ID1108713017