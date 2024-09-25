General Staff: 154 Combat Engagements Over Past Day, Situation In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors The Toughest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were 154 combat engagements on the front lines over the past day, the enemy continues its offensive actions.

This was reported on national television by the General Staff spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovii, Ukrinform saw.

"The situation on the battlefield remains challenging. The Russian invaders, using its advantage in manpower and equipment, relentlessly attack our positions. The Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's onslaught and inflicting maximum losses. Overall, there were 154 combat engagements over the past day," the spokesperson said.

According to him, the enemy launched three missile strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements using six missiles, 75 airstrikes, and dropped 123 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, there were almost 5,000 artillery shellings, including 178 from multiple rocket launch systems, and around 1,700 kamikaze drones were used against Ukraine.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on Malushyne, Richky, Yastrubyne, Sosnivka, Sumy, Brusky, Kindrativka, Pavlivka, Nova Sloboda, Kozache, Shalyhyne, Bilovody, Bezdryk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Senkove, Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Mykolaivka, Novoyehorivka, Andriivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Zoriane, Zelene Pole, Kliuchove, Bohoyavlenka, Novokamianka, Sukhanove, Khreshchenivka.

28

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted three assaults near Vovchansk. Also, enemy aviation struck residential areas of Kharkiv with seven guided bombs, causing casualties among civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 12 attacks by the invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 22 times, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Druzhkivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Makiivka, Novosadove, and Zarichne.

In the Siversk sector, three enemy assaults were repelled near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked 10 times near Kalynivka, Mynkivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and close to New York.

The situation in Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest, there, the Ukrainian defenders disrupted 25 enemy assaults near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Marynivka, and Zelenyi Pole. The highest intensity of attacks was near Novotoretske.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 20 attacks. The most active enemy attempts to advance were near Heorhiivka and Tsukuryne. Also, the enemy attacked towards Dalnie, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Zhelanne Druhe.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane, and Pavlivka, actively using bomber aviation.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russian forces shelled Bilohiria with unguided aerial rockets.

at

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted three times to push Ukrainian units from their positions.

The operation in Russia's Kursk region is going on, the enemy aviation continues to flatten its own villages and towns. Russian aircraft launched 13 airstrikes with 19 guided bombs on their own territory over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sector, there are no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively uses artillery and aviation to strike Ukrainian settlements from the Russian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian combat losses amounted to 1,250 personnel in the past day. Also, the Ukrainian forces destroyed 15 tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, one MLRS, 115 operational-tactical UAVs, 73 vehicles, and 13 pieces of special equipment.