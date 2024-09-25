Ukrgasvydobuvannya Acquires Site With Gas Resources Of About 3.8 Bcm

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, an enterprise of Naftogaz Group, has acquired a permit for the use of subsoil of a gas-bearing area with estimated reserves of nearly 3.8 billion cubic meters at an open auction.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, Board Chairman of Naftogaz Group, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrgasvydobuvannya (Naftogaz Group) has acquired a special permit for 20 years' subsoil use of a gas-bearing area in the central-eastern region of our country at an open auction,” Chernyshov wrote.

He stated that the site covers an area of over 180 square kilometers and its gas resources, according to preliminary estimates, amount to nearly 3.8 billion cubic meters.

“This is another important step towards our country's gas independence,” Chernyshov noted.

As reported, Naftogaz Group companies increased their commercial gas production by more than 7% to 9.8 billion cubic meters in January-August 2024, compared to the same period last year.

