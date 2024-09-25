Trump Promises Get U.S. Out Of War In Ukraine If Re-Elected

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) presidential candidate Donald stated at a rally in Georgia on Tuesday that, if re-elected, he would "get the United States out of the war in Ukraine."

This is according to Reuter s, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I think that we're stuck in that war unless I'm president. I'll get it done. I'll get it negotiated, I'll get out. We gotta get out. Biden says 'we will not leave until we win.' What happens if they win," Trump said.

He also claimed that Biden and Harris "got the U.S. into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out."

Trump also noted that the United States has not sent troops to Ukraine but has given military and humanitarian assistance worth billions of dollars.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky wants Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The U.S. presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024.