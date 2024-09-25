Brazil-China Peace Plan On Ukraine To Be Presented To Global South Countries Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, September 27, in New York, Brazil intends to discuss the Brazil-China "six-point peace plan" for ending the Russia-Ukraine war with representatives from 20 Global South countries.

According to Reuters , as cited by Ukrinform, this was announced following Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly.

The countries expected to participate include Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and others from the Global South. Notably, representatives from the European governments, who are among Ukraine's strongest supporters, are not invited.

The meeting will be chaired by Celso Amorim, the chief foreign policy advisor to the Brazilian president. Amorim will attempt to persuade attendees to support the Brazil-China "six-point consensus" on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"The intention is to listen to what these countries can bring, create a critical mass and review these points," a Brazilian official told Reuters. "Many countries want to listen, including the Europeans."

The six-point proposal, initially announced in May following Amorim's visit to Beijing, calls for an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation, and the resumption of direct peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, without requiring Russia to withdraw its troops from occupied Ukrainian territories.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, the Brazilian president reiterated his support for this proposal, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejecting it as 'destructive'. Zelensky insists that his peace summit initiative is the only viable format to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky has invited all countries that truly respect the UN Charter, including China, Brazil, and India, to participate in the second Peace Summit.