Young Talents Shine At Ganja State Philharmonic Hall
Date
9/25/2024 5:19:00 AM
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert of young
talents as part of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music
Festival, Azernews reports.
The concert themed "Ruhun qidası" (Spiritual Nourishment)
featured Medina Shahgelyieva (kamancha), a recipient of a
Presidential Scholarship and laureate of international
competitions, and Narmin Rzayeva (piano), also a laureate of
international competitions.
The evening showcased works by Azerbaijani and world classic
composers, as well as modern authors, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli,
Sevda Ibrahimova, Ludwig van Beethoven, Béla Bartók, Tural
Mammadli, Dadash Dadashov, Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin, and Béla
Kovács.
From September 18 to 28, the16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International
Music Festival is taking place in honor of the National Music Day.
The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and
the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
Concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and
master classes are being held as part of the festival, along with
film screenings in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala,
Nakhchivan, and Shamkir, along with various events in cultural
centers operating abroad.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
