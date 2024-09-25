Young Talents Shine At Ganja State Philharmonic Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert of young talents as part of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert themed "Ruhun qidası" (Spiritual Nourishment) featured Medina Shahgelyieva (kamancha), a recipient of a Presidential Scholarship and laureate of international competitions, and Narmin Rzayeva (piano), also a laureate of international competitions.

The evening showcased works by Azerbaijani and world classic composers, as well as modern authors, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Sevda Ibrahimova, Ludwig van Beethoven, Béla Bartók, Tural Mammadli, Dadash Dadashov, Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin, and Béla Kovács.

From September 18 to 28, the16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival is taking place in honor of the National Music Day. The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and master classes are being held as part of the festival, along with film screenings in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Nakhchivan, and Shamkir, along with various events in cultural centers operating abroad.

