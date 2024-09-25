Minister Babayev Meets German Climate Envoy Jennifer Morgan
Date
9/25/2024 5:19:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly, there was a meeting between the Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources and President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, and the
special representative of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs
for international climate policy, Secretary of State Jennifer
Morgan, Azernews reports citing the post shared by
COP29 on its official X.
During the meeting, the participants discussed continuing the
search for future ways to address common priority issues at COP29,
which will be held in Baku.
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan this November. This decision
was made during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December
11 of last year. Baku, which will become a global center over the
two weeks of the conference, is expected to host about 70,000 to
80,000 foreign guests.
MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108712981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.