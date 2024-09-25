ASAN And Bp Celebrate Volunteers Academy Graduation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The ASAN service under the state agency for public services and social innovations, together with bp, today presented ASAN Academy certificates to more than 50 volunteers, who have successfully completed a capacity development training programme established by ASAN, Azernews reports.

The project is ongoing with around 30 more young people who in addition will receive international certification.

The programme aims to develop knowledge in project management, finance/accounting, language, IT and a variety of soft and hard skills. It includes 18 thematic areas such as IELTS, ITIL 4, PMP, SHRM, ACCA, Digital Leadership and Management, Coaching, ACA/Adobe Certificated, ACE (Adobe Certificated), UX, DMI Specialist, PMS (professional accountant), Udemy courses, Pr. Scrum Master 1, Pr. Scrum Pr owner, Pr. Agile Leadership, Pr. Scrum with kanban and Coursera courses.

In parallel, the programme enables the participants to develop practical competences aiming to enhance their career progress opportunities and professional growth.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, said:“bp is pleased to be part of this very important capacity-building initiative, which we are confident will leave a long legacy, supporting Azerbaijan's perfect public services. The young people, who have received volunteers certificates today, can be proud of joining the army of 39,000 ASAN volunteers contributing to Azerbaijan's public services expertise - an area in which the country has been leading by example since its establishment.

“We believe the success of Azerbaijan's innovative ASAN services has exceeded all expectations and we applaud the contribution of the volunteers to this success, joining their efforts with those of the entire ASAN family.”

The project cost is more than 56,000 AZN ($33,000) with the duration of one year.

The project is implemented by the public union ASAN Volunteers Youth Organization.

For information, note that bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 32 years safely, efficiently, and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development, and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $85 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.