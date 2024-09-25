Iranian President Calls On International Community To Act Swiftly To End Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized today the urgent need for the international community to take immediate action to end the Israeli occupations aggression against Gaza and Lebanon before it spreads to the entire region and the world.

In his speech before the high-level general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, President Pezeshkian said that Israel has been defeated in Gaza, and that no amount of violence will restore the myth of its invincibility.

He noted that responsibility for all consequences will fall on those who have thwarted global efforts to end the catastrophe, adding that the world has witnessed over the past year the true nature of the Israeli regime and the atrocities it has committed in Gaza.

Pezeshkian accused the Israeli entity of assassinating Iranian scientists, diplomats, and guests inside Iran, stressing that the only way to end this is by restoring the right of all Palestinians to self-determination.

The Iranian president underscored the importance of regional unity and cooperation to address shared challenges, highlighting that he aims to lay a strong foundation for Iran to enter a new phase where it can play an active and constructive role in the evolving global order.

He also touched on the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action related to Iran's nuclear program, noting that Iran had agreed to the highest levels of nuclear oversight in exchange for the recognition of its rights and the lifting of sanctions, which he argued target the innocent and seek to undermine the Iranian economy.

Pezeshkian added that the opportunity exists to enter a new era, starting with the recognition of Iran's security concerns and cooperation on shared challenges. To build a better world, he said that Iran is ready to enhance meaningful economic, social, political, and security partnerships with global powers and its neighbors on the basis of equality.