Sixth Edition Of Samla Race Set To Push Athletes To Limits In Gruelling Contest

Doha, Qatar: Competitors will be tested through a series of physically demanding stages in a grueling 200-kilometre contest - the 2024 Samla Race from December 5 to 7, the organisers announced yesterday.

Conducted by the Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM) with the support of of Sports and Youth besides a plethora of top commercial entities of the country, the race – now in its sixth edition – will see the engaging in swimming, kayaking, mountain biking, shooting, and running to complete the challenge in one of the region's premier endurance events.

With participation expected to reach record levels, the race will kick off with a three-kilometre swimming stage from the Al Ghariya area to Fuwairit Beach. After the swim, participants will immediately enter the running stage, which covers 66 kilometers, passing through Al Zubarah area towards Umm Al Maa, where the participants will take a break.

In the third stage, participants will kayak from Umm Al Maa to the opposite shore, covering a distance of six kilometers.

Their endurance levels will be further tested in the fourth stage in a 75-kilometer cycling route from Umm Al Maa, passing through the Al Nasraniya area.

The fifth stage will test their air rifle shooting skills, where athletes will shoot five rounds at a target from 8 meters before the second camping break. The final stage is a 50-kilometer run from Al Nasraniya to the finish line in Umm Bab.

FROM LEFT: Jaidah Group Executive Director Mohammed Jassim Al Jaidah, Qatar Insurance Group Chief Administrative Officer Rashid Al Buainain, Samla Race 2024 Organising Committee Head Azzam Al Mannai, Director of the Shared Services Department at DAAM, Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Seashore Group Board of Directors Saqr Saeed Al Mohannadi, and Media Advisor to Rafiq Al Darb Company, Ahmed Abdullah, pose for a photograph following a press conference yesterday.

The details were unveiled during a press conference held at the DAAM Headquarters, in the presence of members of the organising committee and representatives of key stakeholders.

The Organising Committee Head Azzam Al Mannai expressed gratitude to the Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for his unlimited support, and to all the partners and sponsors for their support.

Al Mannai emphasized the significant increase in the level of challenge with each new edition of the Samla Race.

“We have ensured that the difficulty level is heightened in this year's race to align with the capabilities of the participants,” Al Manaai said.

For his part, the Director of the Shared Services Department at DAAM, Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi expressed pride in supporting the sixth edition of the race and stated that the Fund will provide financial support.

“Recently, we signed a financing agreement with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, under which the funds will provide the necessary support for the race. This support builds on the successes of previous editions, where the race has attracted a significant fan base and garnered considerable interest from Qatari youth. We also want to highlight the role of publicly listed companies in the Qatar Stock Exchange, as they are essential partners in supporting the Fund's mission for sustainable community development in line with Qatar's 2030 vision,” Al Nuaimi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Qatar Insurance Group Chief Administrative Officer Rashid Al Buainain, Vice Chairman of the Seashore Group Board of Directors Saqr Saeed Al Mohannadi, Jaidah Group Executive Director Mohammed Jassim Al Jaidah and Media Advisor to Rafiq Al Darb Company, Ahmed Abdullah also pledged their support to make the race a grand success.

Apart from a unique ultra-sport experience, the race also promises grand rewards for the winners, with medals and cash awards of over QR1.5m in total for the top 10 finishers. Those finishing from eleventh place onward will receive QR10,000 as an encouragement prize for completing the race within the time limit.