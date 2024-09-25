Shafallah Centre And PSG Academy Partner To Boost Sports Inclusivity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A newly formed partnership between Shafallah Center and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Academy Qatar is offering sports programs for people with disabilities to promote community sports integration.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Shafallah Center by Maryam Saif Al Sowaidi - Executive Director of Shafallah Center, and Fabien Dilem, General Manager of the Paris Saint - Germain Regional Office in the Middle East and India.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with one of the most well-established national companies in the sports field,” Al Sowaidi stated.

She expressed her hope that this agreement will contribute to enhancing cooperation between Shafallah Center and private sector companies. Al Sowaidi praised the efforts of PSG Academy Qatar in supporting and empowering Shafallah Center members in sports activities. She said that the agreement is a bridge for community integration and will contribute to athletic support for Shafallah Center members through the Academy's providing of free sports training under the supervision and participation of specialized trainers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain,” said Dilem.

“Inclusion and cohesion are at the forefront of social integration, and we are delighted to partner with Shafallah Center in this endeavour. The club has been supporting children with unique upbringings for over 20 years through the PSG Foundation in Paris, therefore our collaboration with Shafallah Center harmonizes with our vision of providing the youth with enriching opportunities”

PSG Academy Qatar will provide training for the center's members in various sports activities, including football and handball.

On the other hand, Al Sowaidi confirmed that social, personal and psychological goals will be considered when implementing the program for the center's members.

She explained that training sessions have been approved for members at a rate of two sessions per week at the center, with each training session lasting no more than (45-60) minutes.

The Executive Director of Shafallah Center confirmed that one of the priorities in implementing sports activities is to consider the health, security and safety of the center's members. She said that the program will begin to be implemented in September of each year.

She also appreciated PSG Academy Qatar's contribution of providing members with complete training kits in the official colors of the Club.

Al Sowaidi also announced that the center will launch the evening program for the center's members who wish to benefit from sports activities, as free training will be provided to a specific number of the center's members.

On the other hand, she said that in the framework of developing and enhancing the capabilities of the employees of both parties, the trainers of both parties will cooperate in providing specialized training courses.