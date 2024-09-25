GCC Chief: World Must Halt Israeli Occupation Violations In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi called on the international community to halt the Israeli occupation's violations against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to save lives and protect the innocent.

In a statement by the GCC, Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the ongoing events in the region, particularly the serious Israeli violations of Palestinian and Lebanese territories, required immediate and serious action from the international community and effective international powers to halt these violations, protect the lives of innocent civilians, and ensure respect for international laws, charters, and customs.

This was came during his meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf on the sidelines of his participation in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, at the GCC Mission to the United Nations.

During the meeting, the GCC Secretary General stressed that the ongoing Israeli escalation poses a serious threat to security and stability in the region, warning of the dire consequences that may arise from this explosive situation.

He called for urgent and effective action to stop the escalation and work towards an immediate ceasefire, while adhering to relevant international and UN resolutions.

The meeting also discussed and reviewed the agenda for the upcoming joint ministerial meeting of the strategic partnership between the GCC and the United States, which will be held in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level week.

This meeting will address bilateral topics and important regional issues such as the situation in Gaza, and explore ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the GCC and the United States, contributing to the achievement of mutual interests for both sides. (end)

