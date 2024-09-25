Min. Al-Mashaan To Int'l Meeting: Kuwait Commits To Global Sustainable Transport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan Wednesday restated her country's commitment to global sustainable involving infrastructure development, and initiatives for promoting green transport and cutting emissions.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the Global Sustainable Transport Forum (GSTF) 2024, held in Beijing with the theme: Sustainable Transport Logistics Connecting the World", the of Public Works said in a press statement.

She also expounded on Kuwait's 2035 Vision that complies with the UN Agenda 2035 for Sustainable Development, saying that the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Roads and Transportation has a strategic plan including bids for new road projects.

The Kuwaiti minister, further, attended a ministerial session held on the sidelines of the forum on ways of sharing expertise and cooperation in the field of sustainable development.

The gathering is mainly meant to promote global transport cooperation and construct a safe, convenient, efficient, green, economical, inclusive and resilient sustainable transport system as an inherent requirement of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Many Arab and world transport ministers are participating in the forum. (end)

msa













MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108712925