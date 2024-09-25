The Marq Communities Unveils Its Latest Residential And Commercial Projects With Exclusive Offers At Cityscape 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The MarQ Communities, a leading developer of distinctive and innovative residential communities and commercial destinations, has announced its participation in Cityscape 2024, which will take place from September 25th to 28th at Egypt International Center in New Cairo. During the exhibition, the company will present a selection of its distinguished residential and commercial projects, offering exclusive deals with payment plans starting from 0% down payment and up to 9 years.





“Our participation in Cityscape 2024 is a key part of our strategy to enhance direct communication with our clients. It provides us with the opportunity to showcase our unique real estate projects, which reflect innovation and unmatched quality in every detail. We are fully aware that the Egyptian real estate market is experiencing increased competition; thus, we strive to offer residential and investment solutions that meet our clients' aspirations while providing them with an unprecedented level of luxury and comfort.”, remarked Eng. Amr Badr, Chairman and CEO of The MarQ Communities.





Badr added,“The primary goal of The MarQ Communities is to develop fully integrated residential communities that combine luxury and functionality, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive environment for residents. We don't just focus on building residential units; we aim to create communities that offer residents everything they need - from services to unique living experiences, aligned with our slogan, 'Live Inspired'. Cityscape is an opportunity to showcase this approach and to share our vision for improving the quality of life for our clients, not only through unique architectural designs but also by providing flexible offers that cater to market demands.”





During its participation in the exhibition, The MarQ Communities will showcase a range of its prominent residential communities, including The WonderMarQ and The WaterMarQ in New Cairo, as well as its commercial destination, Marquette in Mostakbal City, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering projects that meet the expectations of a diverse client base.





Comprising 80 standalone villas of various sizes, The WaterMarQ is a standout residential community overlooking a stunning 9,000-square-meter lake. Bringing a coastal living experience to the heart of New Cairo, it seamlessly combines luxury, comfort, and privacy. Each villa is meticulously designed, with a focus on detail to provide an exclusive lifestyle for its residents.





Strategically located on South Teseen Street near the American University in Cairo, the project spans 20 acres, with only 13% allocated to construction, while the remainder is dedicated to landscapes and green spaces, creating a tranquil environment. Delivery is scheduled for 2025.





Meanwhile, The WonderMarQ offers a unique residential experience with a modern lifestyle and a focus on luxury and elegance. Spread across 250 acres, the project features five residential neighborhoods, each designed with a distinct architectural style and advanced amenities. The aim is to provide a living experience that exceeds expectations.





During Cityscape, the company will unveil new phases of the project; Forest and Lakes neighborhoods. Forest covers 190,000 square meters and includes a variety of villas surrounded by green spaces designed to reflect tranquility and beauty, while Lakes spans 90,000 square meters and features stunning views of water landscapes, making it an ideal retreat for enjoying nature and peace away from the hustle of city life.





As for the commercial destination, Marquette, it is strategically located in the heart of Mostakbal City, spanning an area of 50,000 square meters. It consists of 10 buildings designed in a European-inspired style.





The project includes ParQ Avenue, offering a range of fine dining restaurants, and Central Avenue, featuring a selection of luxury retail stores. Additionally, WorQ Avenue provides fully equipped office spaces that meet diverse business needs, along with modern and stylishly designed clinics, making Marquette a comprehensive destination that combines work, shopping, and leisure in one place.













About The MarQ Communities

The MarQ Communities was established in 2019 and has quickly asserted its leadership in the Egyptian real estate market by delivering exceptional residential communities and commercial destinations in East Cairo with upcoming developments in West Cairo and the North Coast. The company boasts a land portfolio of 1,300 acres, spanning four residential projects: The MarQ Gardens, The WaterMarQ, The MarQVille, and The WonderMarQ, in addition to its commercial destination, Marquette. The company plans to introduce a new commercial project in the Fifth Settlement by 2025.