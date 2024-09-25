D.O.S.E North Coast: Luxurious Lifestyle With Contemporary Entertainment Grace

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Akam Al Rajhi Developments is a development firm established through a partnership between Akam Developments, which operates in Egypt's real estate development sector, and Alrajhi Saudi Group, which is involved in and food production.

With Alrajhi Group's desire to enter the real estate development sector, it was essential for the group to approach this vast and competitive field robustly. Thus, the Alrajhi Group partnered with Akam Developments, one of the leading real estate development companies in the Egyptian since 2017.

The founders of Akram have over 25 years of experience in the Egyptian market. The primary goal of this partnership was to expand Akram's investment volume and continuously bring new members to the company's board of directors with fresh ideas, alongside injecting significant investments into new and distinguished projects.















In the heart of the North Coast, with joint Egyptian-Saudi investments exceeding EGP 8bn, the aim is to expand the group's investments in the Egyptian market, capitalize on the strong investment opportunities available in the Egyptian real estate sector, and participate in the boom that has occurred in development and real estate in Egypt.

The project site has been carefully selected to embody a luxurious lifestyle with a contemporary entertainment style, spanning an area of 125 feddans and featuring a beachfront of up to 450 meters. The project includes a diverse range of tourism units to meet all customer needs.

A strategic and exceptional location has been chosen for the D.O.S.E North Coast project, situated at kilometre 174, near the most famous projects and tourist villages, as well as key roads and main routes.

The project benefits from its proximity to Ras El Hikma Bay, the New Alamein City, the Dabaa Axis, the New Fouka Road, and the Sidi Heneish area, in addition to its closeness to Wadi El Natron and the New Alamein Airport. The advantages of the project's location are countless, which Akram Al-Rajhi Group ensured for the D.O.S.E North Coast project, as it facilitates access to the project via several important roads and main routes.

The project features a wide range of water surfaces, covering approximately 9 feddans, providing stunning water views for all units, even those further from the sea. Over 60% of the units have sea views, 30% have full sea views, and only 10% overlook lakes and swimming pools. The design emphasizes a world-class project on a beachfront with a 450-meter facade, surrounded by extensive water areas and open spaces representing 70% of the project's total area.

The project offers a comprehensive and diverse array of services and facilities, including premium hotel units and a luxurious 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, a private beach, a central kitchen, and dedicated areas for children's activities to enhance their skills through play and innovation. Additionally, there are several restaurants and cafes, with seven lagoons stretching across the project, swimming pools, and a gym with a sea view. The project also includes a fully equipped medical centre to meet all client needs and offers a variety of units in different sizes to accommodate all customer requirements.

The D.O.S.E North Coast project offers a strategic location with easy access from main roads, distinctive architectural designs reflecting the surrounding natural beauty, high investment returns due to increasing demand in the area, and a stunning natural environment with beautiful sandy beaches for relaxation away from city noise.