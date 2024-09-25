Solana Staking Protocol Announces New $SOL Staking With 730% APY

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Los Angeles, USA, 25th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Staking Protocol has launched an exciting staking program that offers a 730% APY on $SOL. This new staking program comes as anticipation grows around the approval of the Solana (exchange-traded fund). Solana aims to provide both flexibility and attractive returns to its users with a maximum of 3% daily yield and a maximum staking period of 60 days.

The campaign is backed by partnerships with global tech giants including Google, Meta, Stripe, and Shopify. It is designed to enhance community participation and demonstrate the strength of the Solana network in the run-up to the potential ETF approval. The staking limit is 10,000 $SOL. This is a limited-time opportunity for the investors who want to capitalize on Solana's effective staking model.

Anatoly Yakovenko, Founder of Solana and Co-Founder of Solana Labs, highlighted the remarkable nature of this staking opportunity:“Our team at Solana Labs has managed to secure unique terms for staking with a 30% – 90% per month return. This is an exceptional opportunity, and I recommend that every Solana holder take advantage of it.”

Seamless Staking with Transparency and Flexibility

Solana's staking process is designed to be as transparent and straightforward as possible. Users simply need to register on the Solana Staking Protocol platform, deposit their $SOL, and begin earning rewards. Staking rewards are distributed daily. This allows users to withdraw their earnings at any time, with no minimum lock-up period. So far, over 3,370 users have contributed to the $SOL staking pool, with 878 $SOL already earned in rewards and 391 $SOL withdrawn by participants.

About Solana Staking Protocol

The Solana Staking Protocol is part of the broader Solana ecosystem, which focuses on scalability, speed, and security. Its mission is to make decentralized finance accessible to everyone. Solana offers some of the fastest and most secure blockchain solutions available today. It is an open-source public blockchain. Solana continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in decentralized technology. It partners with major tech companies to create a solid and scalable platform for users and developers.

Solana is looking ahead to the potential approval of its ETF. The network's emphasis is on decentralized security and community engagement. These two aspects will definitely play an important role in the future. Solana offers its attractive staking options to the interested investors. With this range of advantages, it is well-positioned in the blockchain world.

For more information on staking $SOL, the interested can visit the Solana Staking Protocol website and join the growing community of stakers.

