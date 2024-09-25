Vicky Kaushal Steps into Style as the New Face of Campus Activewear for Unstoppable Style and Comfort

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25th September 2024: Campus Activewear Ltd, one of India's leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, is proud to announce Bollywood sensation Vicky Kaushal as their new brand ambassador. This collaboration represents a seamless union of Vicky’s distinct style and persona with Campus Activewear’s commitment to empowering self-expression through trend-setting, comfortable, and fashion-forward footwear.

Vicky Kaushal, known for redefining the norm and making unconventional choices, mirrors the spirit of today’s youth, who are forging their own paths while staying true to their identity, values, and aspirations. His effortless style embodies confidence and a fashion-forward attitude that resonates deeply with the bold, expressive choices of today’s generation.

For years, Campus Activewear has been at the forefront of fashion, merging individuality with personal flair and incorporating a unique attitude into every pair of shoes. This collaboration between Vicky’s distinct style and Campus Activewear’s fashion-forward approach is tailored to India’s youth, who defy norms while proudly embracing their uniqueness.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd commented “We are excited to announce Vicky Kaushal as the new face of Campus Activewear. His effortless blend of style, confidence, and authenticity makes him the perfect ambassador for our brand, which is all about empowering the youth to embrace their individuality. Vicky’s stand-out sense of fashion and his bold personality align impeccably with Campus’s ethos of self-expression and innovation. As we continue redefining casual yet trendy footwear, we aim to inspire young people to make fearless choices, express themselves with confidence, and walk their own path in style.”

"Campus Activewear has redefined everyday fashion by seamlessly blending comfort with style, making it accessible to all. I am excited to be a part of the Campus family and fully embrace their vision of empowering individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. It's all about having fun with personal style and making bold, unique fashion choices with Campus." said the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.





MENAFN25092024005232011781ID1108712792