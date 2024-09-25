Jordan Participates In UN Summit Of The Future

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- A Jordanian delegation, led by of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and accompanied by the Kingdom's Ambassador to the United States, Dina Kawar, participated in the Summit of the Future held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 22-23.The summit took place ahead of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, with numerous heads of state, officials, and ministers in attendance.The Summit of the Future aims to bolster global cooperation, address gaps in global governance, and renew commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Charter. It also seeks to advance reforms in multilateralism, the global financial system, and the Security Council.During the summit's opening session, the "Pact for the Future" was adopted, along with its annexes, the "Global Digital Compact" and the "Declaration on Future Generations."These agreements address critical issues, including sustainable development, financing, science, technology, digital cooperation, human rights, youth, global governance, peace, and security.In her remarks, Minister Toukan welcomed the adoption of the "Pact for the Future" and emphasized Jordan's commitment to multilateralism. She highlighted the need for collective action to address escalating crises and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the remaining six years on the 2030 agenda.Toukan also stressed the importance of regaining trust in the multilateral system, and introducing new, innovative and accessible financing tools and increasing development aid to support developing countries. She called for ambitious reforms to the international financial architecture to make it more resilient and responsive to challenges.The minister underscored the significance of the "Declaration on Future Generations" and the need expand and strengthen young people's participation in decision-making processes.She also highlighted the strong potential for using digital technologies and artificial intelligence to manage risks and ensure inclusivity, noting that the adoption of the Global Digital Compact represents a step towards a more inclusive global digital framework.Toukan also addressed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as a result of the Israeli war which has taken a devastating toll on civilians.She called for international efforts to build peaceful and just societies, emphasizing the need for UN Security Council reform to ensure it can effectively uphold its mandate for global peace and security.Jordan, she said, stands ready to be an active partner in global efforts toward these goals.