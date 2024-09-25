Amir's Speech Reflects Qatar's Firm Position On Palestine: Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar H E Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab said Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's UNGA speech was highly important, amid ongoing Israeli genocide against the Gaza Strip and defenceless Palestinians.

Speaking to QNA, he said the Amir's speech conveyed Qatar's firm position on the Palestinian cause that considers a just settlement based on international resolutions and charters is the only solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict and calls for establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

H H the Amir renewed Qatar's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause, the Ambassador added, hailing Qatar's clear and strong positions on the rights of the Palestinian people and expressing appreciation of President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian people to the Qatari role in alleviating their suffering.

He commended all of Amir's UN speeches, which prioritised the Palestinian cause and the justice of Palestinians' demands and right to freedom and independence.

The Amir stressed the need to oblige Israel to stop its aggression and war of extermination, lift the siege on the Gaza Strip, and resume credible peace negotiations based on international resolutions, with a timetable to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state, the Ambassador told QNA.

H H the Amir has repeatedly slammed the international community's inability to take effective steps against Israeli intransigence and ongoing settlement policy, he added, stressing that security and stability in the region can only be achieved by ending the occupation.

He highlighted Qatar's unwavering humanitarian and development support for the Gaza Strip in coordination with international partners and for UNRWA, extending Palestinian people's appreciation to Doha's brave positions in supporting their just cause across various international forums.