Saudi German Hospital-Jeddah successfully removes large renal neoplasm

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 24 September 2024- Saudi German Hospital-Jeddah achieved a significant milestone by successfully removing a large renal neoplasm from a 64-year-old woman. The mass, measuring 35 x 32 x 30 cm and weighing approximately 4.7 kg, was pressing against vital blood vessels, displacing the aorta and inferior vena cava laterally.

The procedure was highly complex and risky, but the urology Team, led by Prof. Dr. Khaled Abuelazaym, Dr. Mohamed Fawzy, Dr. Mohamed Salama, and Dr. Ahmed Isa, executed it with great skill. Additionally, Dr. Amr and his anaesthesia team, along with the nursing staff, played crucial roles in providing exceptional care, treating the patient as family.

This remarkable achievement reflects the ethos of “Caring Like Family”, underscoring the outstanding level of care shown by Saudi German Hospital-Jeddah. The hospital is home to the best doctors from across the Kingdom, delivering top-notch care by leveraging innovative facilities, technologies, and its strategic partnership with the Mayo Clinic.





