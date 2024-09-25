Death rate from cholera outbreak in Sudan climbs to 433

(MENAFN) The cholera outbreak in Sudan has tragically claimed the lives of at least 433 individuals, according to recent reports. The Ministry announced that the total number of confirmed infections has surged to 13,922. This alarming increase in cases is primarily attributed to heavy rainfall and flooding that have persisted since June, creating conditions conducive to the spread of this deadly disease.



Sudanese authorities officially declared cholera an epidemic on August 12, highlighting the severity of the public health crisis. The declaration underscores the urgent need for intervention and assistance in a country already grappling with multiple challenges. The combination of environmental factors, such as the torrential downpours, has exacerbated the situation, leading to widespread transmission of the disease.



Compounding the crisis is the ongoing civil war in Sudan, which has severely impacted the nation's infrastructure and health care system. The conflict has not only displaced countless individuals but has also crippled the delivery of essential health services. As a result, the capacity to respond to epidemics like cholera is significantly hindered, leaving affected populations vulnerable and without adequate medical support.



The intersection of the cholera outbreak and the civil war has created a dire humanitarian situation. With a dysfunctional health system struggling to manage both routine and emergency health needs, many Sudanese people face overwhelming challenges in accessing treatment and care. The ongoing conflict, coupled with the devastating effects of cholera, has made life increasingly difficult for those in Sudan, necessitating urgent national and international attention to address the escalating crisis.

