Iran's President: Tehran Ready To Cooperate With World Powers To Resolve Nuclear Standoff

On Tuesday, the President of Iran addressed the United Nations General Assembly, stating that Iran is ready to resolve its nuclear deadlock with the West. Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war through dialogue.

Pezeshkian criticized the United States' withdrawal from the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, known as the JCPOA, saying,“We are ready to engage with all members of the JCPOA.”

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, also stated that the Islamic Republic is prepared to resume nuclear negotiations.

Pezeshkian added,“We can begin a new era that recognizes Iran's security concerns.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear agreement in 2018, reimposing severe sanctions on Iran. Since then, efforts to revive the agreement have continuously failed.

While Iran remains involved in proxy conflicts with Israel and the U.S., Pezeshkian attempted to present the Islamic Republic as a peace-seeking nation.

The Iranian president stated,“Iran is ready to engage in effective economic, social, political, and security cooperation with global powers and its neighbors on equal footing to build a better world.”

Regarding Iran's nuclear program, Pezeshkian remarked,“Iran and the global powers reached the JCPOA with an opportunity-driven perspective, and we accepted the highest level of nuclear oversight in exchange for the recognition of Iran's rights and the lifting of sanctions. Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA reflected a threat-based approach in politics and a power-driven economic view.”

Western countries and Ukraine have accused the Islamic Republic of providing military support to Russia, thus being involved in the Ukraine war. However, the Iranian president stated that he seeks peace through negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

He further added,“The Islamic Republic, while opposing the war and emphasizing the urgent need to halt military conflicts in Ukraine, supports any peaceful solution and believes that only through dialogue can this crisis be resolved.”

The Iranian president's call for peace highlights the country's desire to ease regional and global tensions.

Iran's willingness to engage with world powers on nuclear issues and support for dialogue-based solutions in Ukraine could offer a path toward greater stability. However, significant obstacles remain in building trust with international stakeholders.

The global community's response to Iran's outreach will be crucial in determining the future course of these conflicts.

