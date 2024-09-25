Nonwoven Fabrics Market Is Dazzling Worldwide With Latest Rising Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The hygiene application held the largest share, fueled by rising use in personal care products due to nonwovens' softness.

WILMINGTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A report by Allied Market Research titled,“Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type, Function, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” reveals that the global nonwoven fabrics industry generated $38.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $68.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.0%.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview::Key Drivers of Growth:- Rising Demand in Healthcare: Nonwovens are essential in manufacturing face masks, isolation gowns, and other healthcare products, which has surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.- Textile Industry Expansion: Growing use of nonwoven fabrics in textiles for their versatility and efficiency.- Lightweight Vehicles: Increased demand for nonwoven materials in the automotive sector for fuel efficiency.However, raw material shortages and price volatility pose challenges, while advancements in new technologies provide future opportunities.Segment Highlights:- Durables: This segment dominated in 2020, accounting for over half the market share, driven by increased construction in emerging markets like Brazil, China, and India. The durables segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.5% through 2030.- Hygiene: The hygiene application held the largest market share, fueled by rising use in personal care products due to nonwovens' softness, absorbency, and cost-effectiveness. The building & construction sector is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR.Regional Outlook:Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for around 40% of the global nonwoven fabrics market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 6.6%, driven by economic growth, rising populations, and increased demand for hygiene products.Top Companies:Key players in the market include:- Ahlstrom-Munksjo- Berry Global Inc.- Kimberly-Clark Corporation- Glatfelter- DuPont- Toray Industries Inc.- Lydall Inc.- Fitesa- Suominen Corporation- Johns ManvilleInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

