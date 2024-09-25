Want Infinite Memory Of Life? Indian-Origin Techie Launches New Gadget Check How It Works

(MENAFN- Live Mint) It is nearly impossible to remember all the precious memories of our lives as we grow older. An Indian-origin founder, Advait Paliwal, hopes to offer a solution with his new creation. Iris, a wearable device, can empower humans with“infinite memory” of their life, said Paliwal in a post on X.

The Artificial Intelligenc -powered gadget takes pictures every minute, captions them, and creates a timeline after organizing those memories, claimed Paliwal on his social post while launching the product.

He also shared another unique feature of the device, focus mode. The feature, lets the device help people deal with distraction.

“Iris also has a focus mode. It notices when you get distracted and proactively tells you to get back on track,” the post said.

Paliwal shared a few visuals and photos to explain how the device functions and prevents distraction. In one of the photos, Paliwal can be seen wearing the device around his neck.

Iris takes pictures of every minute and displays them in a gallery with a timeline view, Palliwal said in his blog post. The AI-powered gadget helps answer questions about information Iris has collected over time. As a result, people are able to remember things that they might have forgotten.

In Iris's focus mode, people can enter a goal, after which the gadget will send a notification whenever they start doing something else. For instance, if a person wants to read a book for the next 30 minutes and enters the same goal in the gadget, then the gadget will send a notification to remind them about the task whenever they are doing something else.

Iris inspired from 'evil eye'

The gadget's shape was inspired from the evil eye, which is a symbol prominent in Latin America and parts of Asia. The symbol is said to protect people against bad luck.

“When I was designing Iris, I thought about how this could fit with more modern devices. The round shape of Iris is somewhat like the evil eye pendant, but simpler. Instead of the concentric circles, we have just one circle with the camera in the middle,” said Palliwal in his post.