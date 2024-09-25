'Nitish Kumar An Active Leader', Upendra Kushwaha Dismisses Age-Related Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday dismissed comments made about Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar's age, calling them "baseless and inappropriate".

The remarks in question came from Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who stated that Nitish Kumar has "grown old" and was "forgetting many things", suggesting that he should retire and hand over leadership to the younger generation.

Responding to these remarks, Kushwaha strongly defended Nitish Kumar's work ethic and contributions to Bihar's development.

"The remarks being made about CM Nitish Kumar's age are absolutely objectionable. Anyone making such comments is clearly against Bihar's development," Kushwaha told IANS.

He emphasised that, despite his age, Nitish Kumar continues to be an active leader, visiting districts, gathering feedback, and reviewing reports.

"Even today, he visits districts, goes to ground zero, takes feedback, and reviews reports. Bihar still greatly benefits from his dedicated service. Any such statements are completely baseless and inappropriate," Kushwaha added.

In addition to defending the Chief Minister, Kushwaha laid out the NDA's plans for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for next year.

He announced the launch of a 'Bihar Yatra', aimed at mobilising public support for the NDA. The yatra is set to cover various districts across different dates, with the first phase kicking off on Wednesday.

"Today marks the beginning of our Bihar Yatra. The yatra will cover various districts on different dates. The programme for the first phase has been announced, and today is the first day. We will start by paying our tributes at the statue of Jagdeo Prasad," said Kushwaha.

The RLM chief noted that the primary goal of the yatra is to create a favourable atmosphere for the NDA's victory in the upcoming elections.

"The main purpose of this yatra is to create a favourable atmosphere so that after the Assembly elections, the NDA government is once again formed in Bihar," he said.

He also vowed to "crush the foul tactics" of the opposition as part of the NDA's campaign efforts.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also announced its own campaign, the 'Abhar Yatra,' in a bid to garner public support ahead of the elections, signalling an intense political contest in the state.