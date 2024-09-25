Arabica Coffee Hits 13-Year High Amid Brazil Crop Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Arabica coffee futures on the ICE exchange have reached a 13-year high, driven by concerns about Brazil's crop and fears of insufficient rainfall in the coming weeks.



Brazil, the world's leading coffee producer, faces a critical juncture in its harvest cycle. The coffee market's volatility reflects the delicate balance between and demand.



Traders note that recent weekend rains in some Brazilian coffee-growing regions may trigger the season's first bloom.



However, subsequent precipitation will be crucial for flower retention and crop development. Weather forecasts for the next 11 to 15 days suggest drier conditions, adding to the market's unease.



This uncertainty has pushed the December arabica coffee contract up by 4.15 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.678 per pound. At one point, prices touched $2.7040, the highest since September 2011.







Meanwhile, the sugar market is experiencing its own rally. Raw sugar futures have hit a seven-month peak, driven by downward revisions in Brazil's sugar production forecasts.



Drought and related fires have impacted both current and future yields in the world's largest sugar-producing nation.



A survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights predicts a 1.3% drop in sugar production in Brazil's center-south region for the first half of September compared to last year. The industry association UNIC is expected to release official data in the coming days.



The December white sugar contract rose 1.9% to $595.40 per ton, reflecting the broader trend in the sweetener market.



This increase aligns with the overall upward movement in agricultural commodities, highlighting the interconnected nature of global food markets.

Interestingly, the coffee price surge has been somewhat tempered by reports of a potential delay in implementing the EU's Deforestation Regulation.



This regulation, set to ban imports of commodities linked to deforestation, was originally scheduled to take effect in late December.



The possibility of postponement has introduced a new dynamic to the market. Throughout the year, the impending regulation has been driving coffee imports into the EU bloc, creating additional demand pressure.



In the robusta coffee market, the November contract saw a more modest increase of 0.7%, reaching $5,312 per metric ton.



This relative stability in robusta prices contrasts with the more volatile arabica market, offering a different perspective on global coffee trends.

