Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) Joins the Global Initiative Essays for Peace to Mark International Peace Day

(MENAFN- Value360india) Mumbai, 24 September, 2024: The Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) joined the global movement Essays for Peace in commemoration of UN International Peace Day. As a part of this initiative, a glowing candle symbolizing peace and unity was displayed on digital screens at midday across India for five minutes by digital out-of-home (OOH) partners, aligning with similar displays around the world. The image, free of words or logos, represented a universal call for hope and solidarity, resonating with the pressing need for peace in today’s world.



In India, the initiative recorded widespread participation. A coalition of prominent OOH media companies, including Network Advertising, Wallop, Laqshya Media, Jagran Engage, AS Advertising, Roshan Space, Symbiosis, Alakh Advertising, Vyoma Technologies and Brands on Wheels, Pioneer Publicity united to bring the campaign to life.



The combined network of the OOH media partners enabled the successful display of the candle in diverse locations, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hubli, Lucknow, Aligarh, Raipur, Noida, Secunderabad, and Goa. The seamless execution across such a wide geographical spread underscored the Indian OOH sector's ability to mobilize quickly and effectively for initiatives of international significance.



Globally, the action took place in several cities in New Zealand and concluded in Honolulu, Hawaii.



IOAA’s involvement is part of its ongoing effort to align the Indian OOH industry with international standards through collaboration with the World Out of Home Organization (WOO), showcasing the sector’s capability to engage on the world stage.



Mr. Pawan Bansal, Chairman, Indian Outdoor Advertising Association & Chief Operating Officer – Jagran Engage - A Unit of Jagran Prakashan Limited said “IOAA is delighted to mark International Peace Day as part of the global initiative and movement, “Essays for Peace.” This initiative is not only relevant and essential in today’s world but also part of IOAA's broader mission to integrate into the global World Out of Home community, aiming to elevate the Indian out-of-home industry to international standards.

Going forward, we will witness several such events on the Indian Out of Home platform. One key initiative being spearheaded by IOAA is the plan to make OOH India an eco-friendly and sustainable industry, with the goal of achieving ad-net zero by 2030.”



Looking ahead, the Indian Out of Home platform will host several events. A major initiative led by IOAA aims to make the OOH industry in India eco-friendly and sustainable, with a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030.





MENAFN25092024006693014496ID1108712673