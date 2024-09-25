Central Hotels & Resorts Introduces New Innovative Eco-Friendly Initiatives

(MENAFNEditorial) In a remarkable step towards sustainable hospitality, Central Hotels & Resorts has unveiled a comprehensive set of eco-friendly initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to reducing environmental impact while elevating the guest experience.



In line with its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Central Hotels & Resorts has implemented several innovative energy-saving solutions. These include the installation of sensor-based lighting throughout guest corridors, ensuring lights are only active when necessary. This smart solution reduces energy consumption without compromising the guest experience.



Additionally, a new Room Management System has been introduced, featuring a power-saving mode that optimizes electricity use when rooms are unoccupied. The brand has also completed its transition to LED lighting, further lowering energy usage and enhancing the ambiance across all properties. Auto shut-off mechanisms have been added to operational equipment, minimizing energy waste when devices are not in active use.



Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts, expressed his vision for sustainable hospitality: "Sustainability is not just a responsibility—it’s a necessity. At Central Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to creating a positive impact on both our guests and the environment. Our newly implemented eco-friendly initiatives reflect this mission. The positive feedback from our guests is a testament to the growing demand for responsible travel, and we will continue to lead the charge in blending luxury with sustainability. Our goal is to offer world-class hospitality while reducing our carbon footprint and encouraging a more sustainable future for the industry."



Guests have responded enthusiastically to these initiatives, particularly praising the smart lighting systems and room power-saving features for their convenience and ease of use. Many have cited the brand’s sustainability efforts as a key reason for choosing to stay with Central Hotels & Resorts, appreciating the seamless blend of luxury and responsibility.



The brand’s long-term success in sustainability stems from a holistic approach that includes continuous improvement, employee engagement, and guest involvement. Regular assessments ensure that Central Hotels & Resorts remains at the forefront of eco-friendly innovation, while partnerships with like-minded suppliers and recognized certifications further solidify its commitment to green hospitality.



Guest feedback plays a crucial role in shaping these initiatives. Central Hotels & Resorts gathers insights through various channels, including post-stay online surveys, in-room feedback forms, and reviews on platforms such as TripAdvisor and Google Reviews. This comprehensive approach ensures that guest voices are heard, enabling the brand to continuously refine and enhance its sustainability efforts.



“As global travel shifts towards more conscious and responsible practices, Central Hotels & Resorts is proud to be at the forefront of sustainable hospitality in the region. Through the adoption of advanced energy-saving technologies and a relentless pursuit of sustainability, we are setting a new standard for environmentally conscious luxury that meets the needs of today’s discerning travellers,” concluded Al Abdulla.



