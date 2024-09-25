Palace Downtown Launches its Elegant Afternoon Tea in Collaboration with Florasis

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (24 September 2024): A hideaway from the bustle of the city, Palace Downtown’s hidden garden offers a serene escape with lush greenery, fragrant blooms, and breathtaking views of Burj Lake and Dubai Fountain. As the cooler breezes usher in the season, Palace Downtown invites discerning tea connoisseurs to indulge in a special Afternoon Tea at Al Bayt, inspired by Chinese brand Florasis’ new fragrance line. This unique event will celebrate the beauty and cultural richness of Eastern aesthetics, seamlessly blending with the Arabesque luxury of Al Bayt’s signature Afternoon Tea, emphasising the alluring themes of autumn and winter.



Florasis, an iconic Chinese beauty brand, seamlessly merges ancient beauty wisdom with modern techniques to create exquisite, flower-based products. Its latest release, the Four Seasons of Good Fortune fragrance diffuser pendant series, draws inspiration from the changing garden scenery of each season, offering captivating scents like Blossomed Rain, Hidden Summer, Frost’s Descent, and Snow Moon. Set against the lush greenery of Palace Downtown’s Al Bayt Lounge, this exclusive event will offer the perfect backdrop to experience the soothing aromas and timeless elegance of Florasis, bringing together beauty, tranquillity, and the blessing of good fortune.



Served on a sophisticated double-tiered tea stand, each layer of Al Bayt's Florasis-inspired Afternoon Tea reflects the essence of autumn and winter. The first layer delights with savoury treats such as marinated cucumber and mixed berry cream sandwiches, soy-marinated mushroom vol-au-vents, and citrus-marinated seafood roulades with chilli orange gel. Paired perfectly with a selection of tea or coffee, the experience is further elevated by the serene garden setting, where the rich scents and vibrant colours of the season come to life.



Moving on to the second tier, guests can indulge in a decadent selection of sweet treats that beautifully encapsulate the delicate notes of Frost’s Descent and Snow Moon. Savour the harmonious blend of lychee, strawberry Rocher, and almond sponge, or the warmth of pear ginger, marguerite, and orange gel, alongside the irresistible peanut chocolate petit gâteau with truffle sponge. As the sun sets over the garden, conclude your journey with Al Bayt’s signature fresh scones, accompanied by homemade jams and clotted cream, providing a delightful finale to this opulent afternoon.



Elevate your afternoon tea experience with the exquisite flavours of Al Bayt, perfectly paired with the refreshing floral fragrances of Florasis. Embrace the changing beauty of the seasons and invite good fortune with an unforgettable, multisensory journey at Palace Downtown this autumn.





