Don't miss the opportunity to experience a stay like never before at Address Beach Resort

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (25 September 2024): Indulge in an unforgettable escape from the ordinary and take advantage of Address Beach Resort’s incredible upcoming 72-hour exclusive offer. A symbol of luxury and sophistication in Dubai, this inviting resort is offering travellers unbeatable discounts on stays, dining, and spa treatments on all bookings made from September 26th to 28th. With so much to see and do, this is the perfect opportunity to book your next stay and revel in the sophistication and class of this unrivalled destination.



At Address Beach Resort, guests are treated to an elevated experience that blends world-class luxury with breathtaking views of Dubai’s vibrant coastline. Boasting the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool, perched on the 77th floor and offering panoramic vistas of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Ain Dubai, alongside beautifully designed rooms and suites, guests can unwind in unparalleled comfort while enjoying the serene beauty of Jumeirah Beach Residence. From its pristine beachfront location to its proximity to Dubai’s top entertainment and dining destinations, the resort provides the perfect balance between relaxation and exploration.



Address Beach Resort is the pinnacle of luxury not only boasting the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award but where every moment of your stay is crafted to perfection as you revel in lavish amenities, ten exceptional dining venues, and world-class hospitality. Guests can unwind after a day of sightseeing and enjoy a well-earned pampering session at The Spa with 15% off on treatments, choosing from soothing massages or luxurious skincare treatments, leaving you feeling radiant and refreshed.



Savour culinary excellence from an endless array of restaurants with 25% off on selected dining venues, allowing you to explore diverse flavours and exceptional dishes from around the world. Embrace the spirit of summer and the allure of the sea at The Beach Grill, discover the renowned churrasco and hummus fusion at Li’Brasil, where Lebanese and Brazilian-inspired creations blend to perfection, experience the diverse and delightful flavours of the world at The Restaurant and indulge in timeless afternoon teas and elegantly crafted lattes at The Lounge there is no shortage of mouthwatering moments at this incredible resort.



Don’t miss out and book your next stay during the unmissable opportunity to experience the magic of Address Beach Resort. With the booking window limited to 72 Hours from September 26th to 28th September and valid for stays between September 26th, 2024, to March 31st 2025, now is the time to plan your perfect getaway to one of Dubai’s most iconic resorts.





