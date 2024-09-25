Fine Hygienic Holding, Gold Sponsor and Participant at the 2024 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Dubai, UAE – September 24, 2024 – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s leadership by serving as the gold sponsor of the 2024 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®. Held recently at the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, the seventh annual summit was a key part of the Mission 2029 for a Better World initiative, focused on promoting diversity, inclusion, and leadership worldwide.

The summit brought together leaders of the world’s most influential organizations, making it a powerful platform for advancing gender diversity and leadership. The event featured panel discussions, speed mentoring sessions, proprietary global research, and networking opportunities designed to equip participants with the skills needed for future success.

At the event, Jeramie Jesalva, Director of Marketing and Customer Experience at FHH, participated in a panel discussion titled: “Success Strategies and Habits of the Most Successful and Inspirational Women Leaders: Lessons from the Failures and Triumphs of the Middle East & Africa’s Most Inspirational Female Leaders.” Jesalva shared invaluable insights from her personal and professional journey, alongside the region’s top female leaders, exploring the strategies and habits that have fueled their success.

Commenting on the occasion, James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, commented: “It was an honor to once again participate in Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®. This summit resonates deeply with FHH’s commitment to empowering women and advancing gender equality. Supporting such initiatives is not only part of our corporate responsibility but also a strategic priority for driving sustainable growth and innovation.”

FHH has been at the forefront of gender equality in the workplace. The group was the first paper mill in the region to sign the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and is also a signatory of the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles. The group also provides a comprehensive range of benefits to its female employees, including industry-leading maternity leave, menstrual, menopause and fertility treatment leaves, workplace flexibility, and mentorship programs designed to nurture a thriving, inclusive environment.





